Watch more News on iWantTFC

Maaaring i-preserve ang anyo ng mga namatay na hayop sa pamamagitan ng 'taxidermy' lalo na sa mga kababayan nating ayaw ipalibing o ipa-cremate ang kanilang mga alaga.

Isa ang beterinaryong si Dr. Jason Abner Sumaway sa iilang taxidermist sa Pilipinas.

"Nagkaroon ako ng idea noong ako ay nasa Subic Safari. Nagduty kami tapos nakakita ako ng gumagawa nito and then 'yun nagkaroon ako ng interes," kuwento ni Dr. Sumaway sa KBYN.

Pinag-aralang mabuti ni Dr. Sumaway ang larangang ito na ginawa niyang negosyo.

"Nagstart siya kumuha kami ng consultant, taxidermist sa National Museum, then mga gumagawa. Nag-start kami 'yung mga nabibili lang sa palengke kasi siyempre wala namang emotion doon, bangus, lapu-lapu, may mga crabs na galing sa palengke. 'Yung any domesticated animal na pupuwede naming gawin na walang tatamaan na under law," pagdedetalye niya.

Aabot sa tatlo hanggang anim na buwan ang proseso ng taxidermy depende sa uri at sukat ng hayop.

Dahil hindi biro ang paraan ng paggawa, may kalakihan rin ang presyo nito.

"Ang price kasi nito sa market talaga ay P20,000.00 to P25,000.00 pero kasi inadjust namin 'yung price nila into half kasi bakit? Ang mangyayari magiging pangarap na lang namin na mai-market siya, kasi isipin mo bibilhin ng owner yung shi ng P5,000.00 tapos 'pag nawala na ipapagawa nila P25,000.00 so parang hindi naman siya practical. Nu'ng inayos namin 'yung pricing namin mas madaming naghahanap ng service namin,' ani Dr. Sumaway.

RELATED LINKS: