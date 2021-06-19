Home  >  Life

Grupo ng mga tatay sa QC nagtayo ng halamanan, community pantry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2021 08:15 PM

Hindi nagpatalo sa hamon ng coronavirus disease pandemic ang mga haligi ng tahanan, kabilang ang grupo ng mga tatay sa Quezon City na humanap ng paraan para hindi magutom ang pamilya. Nakapagtayo pa sila ng community pantry para makatulong sa iba. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 18 Hunyo 2021

