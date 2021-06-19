Grupo ng mga tatay sa QC nagtayo ng halamanan, community pantry
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 19 2021 08:15 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, community pantry, halamanan, COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19, help, Father's Day, Father's Day 2021
- /video/news/06/19/21/ilang-sa-metro-manila-dinagsa-nitong-weekend
- /video/news/06/19/21/tingnan-simbahan-sa-caloocan-city-ginawang-vaccination-site
- /video/news/06/19/21/mas-mahigpit-na-border-control-isinusulong-ng-doh-kontra-delta-covid-variant
- /entertainment/06/19/21/john-arcilla-feels-safe-in-hands-of-star-magic-after-signing-contract
- /life/06/19/21/pasilip-buhay-ni-jose-rizal-isinariwa-sa-rizal-trail-ng-national-museum