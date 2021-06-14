Home  >  Life

Bb. Pilipinas candidates nagpasiklaban sa national costume

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2021 08:19 PM

The pageant fever is on nang magpasiklaban sa national costume ang mga kandidata ng Binibining Pilipinas. Sa Miss World Philippines naman, kabilang sa mga maglalaban ang isang sundalo, doktor pati reporter. Magsisimula na rin ang online screening ng Miss Universe Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Hunyo 2021

