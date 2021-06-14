Bb. Pilipinas candidates nagpasiklaban sa national costume

Watch more in iWantTFC

The pageant fever is on nang magpasiklaban sa national costume ang mga kandidata ng Binibining Pilipinas. Sa Miss World Philippines naman, kabilang sa mga maglalaban ang isang sundalo, doktor pati reporter. Magsisimula na rin ang online screening ng Miss Universe Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Hunyo 2021