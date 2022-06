Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The government will have free train rides, conduct simultaneous flag-raising and wreath-laying in several historical sites for the country's 124th Independence Day, an official said on Saturday.

Historian Kristoffer Pasion of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines said some museums nationwide would also conduct webinars that the public can attend virtually.

Here are some of the programs for the country's Independence Day on Sunday and will be broadcast on NHCP's Facebook page:

- Free rides in MRT and LRT (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

- Simultaneous flag-raising

- Simultaneous wreath-laying in national historical sites (Barasoain Church in Malolos, Andrés Bonifacio's monument in Caloocan, Lapu-Lapu Shrine in Cebu.)

- "Kain Na!" food adventure with Ayala Malls open grounds

- Socio-civic Parade in Brgy. Putol, Kawit, Cavite (5:30 a.m.)

- Cultural shows

- Job fair at Aguinaldo Park in Kawit, Cavite (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- "Musikalayaan Concert" in Rizal Park's Open Auditorium (4:30 p.m.)

- Grand fireworks display in Rizal Park (7 p.m.)

Pasion also has a message to the public as the country commemorates Independence Day on Sunday.

"Kaya po tayo naghangad ng kalayaan dahil hindi po tayo nabigyan ng pantay na karapatan at ginhawa po noong panahon ng mga Espanyol. At noong nagdesisyon po tayo na magsarili, talagang kinuha din po natin ang responsibilidad na tumayo sa ating sariling mga paa," he said in a televised briefing.

"Siguro po [ang isa] sa mga paraan po para sa pagdiriwang ng kalayaan po ay maging isang mabuting Pilipino. Dapat aware po tayo sa atin pong mga duties and responsibilities po bilang isang mamamayan," the historian added.

Malacañang earlier confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the country's Independence Day rites at Rizal Park in the morning.

This will be followed by the naming and commissioning of BRP Melchora Aquino in Port Area, Manila and the lowering of the the first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila's subway in Valenzuela City.