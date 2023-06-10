Home  >  Life

Pulis, film director ikinuwento ang karanasan bilang LGBT sa kanilang larangan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2023 04:30 PM

Kumusta nga ba ang pagtrato sa mga bakla noon kumpara ngayon sa Pilipinas?

Ikinuwento ng pulis na si Jessie Quiteves at film director Joel Lamangan ang kanilang mga karanasan bilang miyembro ng LGBTQIA+.

— TeleRadyo, Hunyo 10, 2023

PRIDE 2023   LGBT   LGBTQIA   gay   Pride Month   Joel Lamangan   Jessie Quiteves  