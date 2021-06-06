Home  >  Life

Pet retirement home binuksan sa Pampanga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2021 06:40 PM

Bumibida sa University of the Philippines-Diliman ang mga emotional support dog na nagsasanay na rin bilang rescue dogs. Binuksan naman ang isang pet retirement home sa Pampanga para sa mga alagang hayop na senior na. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Hunyo 2021

