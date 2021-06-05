Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: What causes varicose veins and can this be treated?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2021 11:04 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Vascular surgeon Dr. Rainan Gloria explains to Salamat Dok how a person develops varicose veins and treatments for this condition. He said women are more prone to having this condition due to genetics, but other factors include obesity and pregnancy.
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   ABS-CBN Current Affairs   current affairs throwback   Salamat Dok   varicose veins  