'Feel Good Pilipinas' special ID ng ABS-CBN naghatid ng good vibes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 10:47 PM

Naghatid ng good vibes sa mga Kapamilya worldwide ang "Feel Good Pilipinas" special ID ng ABS-CBN na inilunsad noong Linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Martes, 01 Hunyo 2021

