THROWBACK: Hachiko ng Pinas | Rated K

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2021 06:28 AM | Updated as of May 30 2021 06:29 AM

Hinangaan ng mga netizen ang katapatan at pagmamahal ng asong si Buboy sa kaniyang amo. Nag-viral si Buboy matapos dumalo sa burol ng kanyang pumanaw na amo sa Mabalacat, Pampanga. 
