KBYN: Conjoined twins hatid ang inspirasyon sa pamilya, followers

Posted at May 29 2023 09:42 PM

Ipinanganak na magkadikit ang mukha nina Joy at Joyce na mas kilala bilang Magsino twins. Kumusta kaya ang kanilang kalagayan ngayong nagdadalaga na sila at pumapasok sa eskuwela? Nagpa-Patrol, Noli de Castro. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Mayo 2023

