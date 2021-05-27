2 Pisay graduates with admission offers abroad urge youth to pursue dreams, give back to country

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Two graduates of the Philippine Science High School who have received admission offers from prestigious universities abroad are urging their fellow youth to pursue their dreams and give back to the country.

Dominic Navarro and Nathan Wayne Ariston are both batch 2021 graduates of the PSHS system, a prestigious state high school.

Navarro is a graduate of the PSHS Ilocos Region Campus and was offered admissions to three universities abroad.

“Throughout my high school life nag-focus po ako sa mathematics so in the future balak kong tahakin 'yung field na po 'yun,” said Navarro, in an interview on the TeleRadyo program Lingkod Kapamilya on Thursday.

Navarro received admission offers from the Jacobs University in Germany with a scholarship grant for BS Mathematics; and Bentley University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US for Actuarial Science.

However, Navarro said his family could not cover the expenses of studying abroad.

“Hindi po ako matutuloy to study abroad. Hindi po sapat 'yung mga scholarship na natanggap ko. Ang top university ko po talaga si University of Wisconsin Madison. Nandoon na po 'yung puso ko at parang ready na akong i-share 'yung culture natin sa students ng UW Madison po,” he said.

He added that for now, he has yet to decide on which university in the Philippines to enrol in.

Ariston, on the other hand, is focused on pursuing physics or chemistry.

The PSHS-Central Mindanao Campus graduate is inching towards that goal after being offered slots in three schools in the US and one in Singapore.

PSHS said Ariston received admission offers from Yale University (USA) with a full scholarship grant, Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), University of California - Irvine (USA), and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“Tutuloy po ako sa Yale,” he said as the university has offered him full scholarship. "Inaasikaso ko na lang US visa at konting bayarin."



Ariston already has plans after college.

“First kong plano after mag-graduate ng college ay mag-aral ulit para sa higher levels of studies pero gusto ko talagang ibalik 'yung service dito sa Pilipinas, lalo na dito sa place namin sa BARMM kasi gusto kong umunlad 'yung science and technology dito sa amin,” he said.

Navarro encouraged fellow youth to "pursue their passion" and do their best.

"Eventually, magbubunga rin ang inyong pinaghirapan," he said.

Ariston also echoed Navarro's advice and said to do everything to pursue that dream.

Giving back to the nation is also something that every Filipino should do.

“Ibalik ang lahat sa bansang Pilipinas na minamahal natin. 'Yun ang request ko sa mag-aral ngayon, 'yung commitment to the service to nation, isa 'yun sa pillars namin sa Pisay. Sana ibalik natin lahat sa Pilipinas," said Ariston.

PSHS continues to update its official Facebook page to add more names to the growing list of graduates offered admissions abroad.



- TeleRadyo 27 May 2021