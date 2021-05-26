Home  >  Life

TV Patrol

Food distribution ng QC councilor nauwi umano sa health protocol violation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 08:16 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pinagpaliwanag ni QC Mayor Joy Belmonte ang konsehal na si Franz Pumaren kaugnay sa paglabag umano sa health protocol nang mamahagi ito ng bigas at pagkain sa Barangay Matandang Balara. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   QC   Quezon City   Joy Belmonte   Franz Pumaren   health protocol   LGU  