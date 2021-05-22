Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Tomboy and Beki Love Story | Rated K

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2021 06:26 AM | Updated as of May 23 2021 06:33 AM

Tampok sa "Rated K" ang istorya nina Fe at Joel, isang mixed-orientation couple na umibig sa isa't isa at nagkaroon ng sariling pamilya. 
mixed-orientation couple   beki   tomboy   love story   gay   lesbian  