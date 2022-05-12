Home  >  Life

SILIPIN: Mga puwedeng pasyalan ngayong tag-init

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 10:17 PM

Naghahanap ka ba ng adventure ngayong tag-init? Good news dahil puwedeng dayuhin ang mga patok na pasayalan sa Cagayan, Mindoro at Davao del Sur. Nagpa-Patrol, Chrislen Bulosan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 12 Mayo 2022

