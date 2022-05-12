Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Miss World PH candidates sumalang sa swimsuit round

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 09:56 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Humataw na sa swimwear ang mga kandidata ng Miss World Philippines. Narito ang ilang eksena sa naturang pageant. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 12 Mayo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV PATROL   Miss World   beauty pageant  