THROWBACK: Recommended diet for children's first 1,000 days

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2021 11:00 AM

In this episode of "Salamat Dok," nutritionist-dietician Camille Chen lists food that should be consumed in the first 1,000 days of a child, starting from the mother's pregnancy until the child is 2 years old. It is especially important to be mindful of the diet within this period because it is the "golden window of opportunity" for the children's development, she said.
