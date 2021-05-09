Home  >  Life

TV Patrol

Mga super nanay na todo-sakripisyo binigyang-pugay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2021 06:48 PM

Walang katumbas ang kanilang pagmamahal at pag-aaruga kaya ngayong Mother's Day, binibigyang parangal ang mga ina na patuloy na nagsasakripisyo para sa pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 9 Mayo 2021

