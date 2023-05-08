Home  >  Life

Mga batang Pinoy, wagi sa 1st Lego League Global Robotics Competition

Posted at May 08 2023 10:00 PM

Panalo ang grupo ng mga batang Pinoy sa isang robotics competisyon sa Amerika kung saan nila ibinida ang isang earth-friendly amusement park gamit ang mga Lego. Nagpa-Patrol, Nico Bagsic. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Mayo 2023.

