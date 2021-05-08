TINGNAN: 94 anyos bumida sa regalong photshoot ng mga apo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 08 2021 08:13 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Camarines Sur, plantita, World War 2, rampa, photoshoot, shoot, camera, viral, social media, trending
- /overseas/05/08/21/trump-administration-obtained-phone-records-washington-post-reporters
- /overseas/05/08/21/hong-kong-covid-19-variant-patients-arrested-misleading-information
- /entertainment/05/08/21/nag-iisa-lang-siya-karla-jolina-inaming-nahirapang-gayahin-si-melai-sa-kanilang-pelikula
- /news/05/08/21/carpio-arbitral-ruling-in-west-philippine-sea-no-mere-piece-of-scrap-of-paper
- /news/05/08/21/japans-daily-covid-19-cases-top-7000-for-1st-time-since-january