TINGNAN: 94 anyos bumida sa regalong photshoot ng mga apo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2021 08:13 PM

Agaw-atensiyon ang pagrampa ng isang lola sa Camarines Sur na isang certified plantita - o plant-lola - at isa ring World War 2 survivor. Nagpa-Patrol, Jonathan Magistrado. TV Patrol, Sabado. 8 Mayo 2021. 
 

