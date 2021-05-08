Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Is bulalo healthy for you?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2021 10:54 AM

Bulalo is one of the most popular Filipino dishes and its vegetables are rich in protein, fiber and carbohydrates. But as this episode of "Salamat Dok" explains, its bone marrow content contains high levels of cholesterol, which according to a nutritionist is a "silent killer."
