Mt. Guinatungan dinarayo dahil sa Rafflesia season

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 10:03 PM

Rafflesia season ngayon sa Mt. Guinatungan sa Camarines Norte kaya dinarayo ito ng mga mountaineers. Ito 'yung tinaguriang pinakamalaking bulaklak sa mundo na may kakaibang katangian. Nagpa-Patrol, Jonathan Magistrado. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Mayo 2023. 

