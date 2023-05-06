Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - An ophthalmologist said Saturday that people with eyelid tattoo who were part of a study he and his colleagues conducted in 2020 showed higher chances of suffering dry eyes and some infections.

Dr. Edgar Leuenberger, Associate Professor for Ophthalmology and chief for Glaucoma Service at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo that the study involved 40 patients with eyelid tattoo and 40 others without. They were aged 20 to 80.

“Downside talaga nito ay mas marami kang mararamdaman na irritation, malagkit ang mata, nagluluha, makati at mas common siya doon sa mga pasyenteng nagpalagay ng eyelid margin tattoo,” Leuenberger said.

“Mukha siyang maganda dahil permanent na siya at wala kang gagastusin in the long term. Pero dry eye is twice as common,” he added.

“You have 200 percent chance na magkaroon ng dry eye at mga infections sa eye lid margin. So yun ang kapalit ng beauty.”

Leuenberger said patients experiencing dry eyes can use artificial tears, although this only constitutes 20 percent of the treatment.

The remaining 80 percent will come from ensuring the eyes get to rest and avoiding dusty areas, among others.

“We need to rest our eyes more. Eighty percent of the treatment will really come from just resting your eyes, closing your eyes,” he said.

“For every one hour of use, pikit mata ng at least 1 minute para napapahinga yung mata. On top of that, patakan nung artificial tears, warm compress,” he added.

Leuenberger noted that their findings may not be generalized yet as the study was only specific to 80 patients.