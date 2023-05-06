Home  >  Life

Pinoy fans nagsama-sama para ipagdiwang ang Star Wars Day

Posted at May 06 2023 09:38 PM

Nagsama-sama ang fans ng Star Wars para sa selebrasyon ng Star Wars Day. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 6 Mayo 2023. 
 

