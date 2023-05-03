Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Iwas-heat stroke tips

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 08:49 PM

Posibleng mauwi sa malalang sakit ang matinding init kaya narito ang ilang diskarte para winner pa rin ang inyong summer. Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, 3 Mayo 2023. 

