KILALANIN: Scientist na hinirang na Miss PH Earth 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2023 08:57 PM

Isang scientist at pageant repeater mula Laguna ang hinirang na bagong Miss Philippines Earth. Nanalo si Yllana Marie Aduana sa hanay ng 29 candidates sa kompetisyon sa Toledo City, Cebu. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Abril 2023

