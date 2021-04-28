Home  >  Life

TINGNAN: Ilang pampa-good vibes na linyahan sa community pantries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2021 11:25 PM | Updated as of Apr 28 2021 11:29 PM

Patok ngayon sa social media ang samu't saring gimik ng mga Bayan Patroller para sa kanilang community pantry. Mayroong "home pantry" at libreng pa-street food, habang may mga nagpaskil din ng mga nakakatawang linyahan. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 28 Abril 2021

