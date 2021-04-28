TINGNAN: Ilang pampa-good vibes na linyahan sa community pantries
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 28 2021 11:25 PM | Updated as of Apr 28 2021 11:29 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, community pantry, bayanihan, aid, government, pandemic response, tulungan, community effort, Ana Patricia Non, Paco community pantry, community action, BMPM, Good Vibes
- /entertainment/04/28/21/brit-awards-winners-to-get-two-trophies-one-for-sharing
- /news/04/28/21/duque-ph-covid-19-vaccine-2million
- /video/news/04/28/21/senate-executive-pork-tariff-eo
- /entertainment/04/28/21/sharon-cuneta-kiko-pangilinan-celebrate-silver-wedding-anniversary
- /news/04/28/21/qcpd-nag-overreact-sa-pag-iimbestiga-sa-maginhawa-pantry-ayon-sa-opisyal-ng-ppsc