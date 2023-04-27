Home  >  Life

Dalai Lama aktuwal na nakuha ang parangal matapos ang 64 taon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 08:55 PM | Updated as of Apr 27 2023 09:37 PM

Matapos ang 64 na taon, nahawakan na rin ng Dalai Lama ang iginawad sa kaniyang parangal ng prestihiyosong Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Abril 2023. 

