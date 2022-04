Rev Reviews: 2021 Honda City Hatchback

Watch more News on iWantTFC

When it comes to driving in style, it’s hard to beat a Hatchback.

They’re affordable, practical and have an undeniable charm about them.

So what happens when you take Honda’s beloved City sedan and give it a hatchback makeover? Enter the 2021 Honda CIty Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT.

Can the Japanese company’s all-new hatch be its next big hit?

Join Migs Bustos as he goes behind the wheel of the 2021 Honda City Hatchback on Rev.