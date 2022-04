Rev Reviews: 2021 Subaru Evoltis

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For decades, Japanese company Subaru has built a reputation as the King of All-Wheel Drive cars thanks to its legacy in motorsports and the World Rally Championships.

From sedans, crossovers and SUVs, they've translated their tough and high-performance DNA into their vehicles all the way to their largest and most versatile model ever - the 2021 Subaru Evoltis.

After making its debut as region-exclusive in North America, the Evoltis is now available in the Philippines as the maker's most expensive model in their local lineup.

Can this Executive SUV live up to its Rally-bred heritage?

Join Migs Bustos as he puts the 2021 Subaru Evoltis to the test on Rev.