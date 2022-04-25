Home  >  Life

KILALANIN: 40 official candidates ng Bb Pilipinas 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2022 09:05 PM

Pormal nang ipinakilala ang 40 opisyal na kandidata ng 2022 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Deretsahan silang pinagsabihan: Bawal ang brat. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Abril 2022

