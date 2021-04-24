Home  >  Life

Pamimigay ng 'Iftar' sa Muslim community sa Tacloban City hinangaan

Apr 24 2021

Kahanga-hanga ang pamimigay ng libreng "Iftar", o ang mga kinakain ng mga Muslim pagkalubog ng araw, para sa Ramadan sa isang Muslim community sa Tacloban City. Ang pinagkakatiwalaan naman sa pagluto at pamimigay nito ay isang Kristiyano. Nagpa-Patrol, Sharon Evite. TV Patrol, Sabado, 24 Abril 2021.

