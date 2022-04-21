Home  >  Life

PH hosts world travel and tourism council summit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 03:19 AM

Delegates of the global tourism industry gather in the Philippines as the country hosts the "World Travel and Tourism Council Summit".

Stakeholders have called for the further easing of border controls in a bid to revive an industry battered by the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2022
