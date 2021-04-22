Tickets para live na mapanood ang Miss Universe sold out na

Home  >  Life

Posted at Apr 22 2021 08:06 PM

Sold out na ang tickets para sa nalalapit na Miss Universe 2020 sa Florida, USA na gaganapin sa Mayo. Bagama't napakamahal ng tickets, may ilang Pinoy na bumili pa rin para lang mapanood ang prestihiyosong pageant. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 22 Abril 2021

