Miss Universe PH papayagan ang live audience sa April 30 coronation
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 19 2022 08:58 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /video/entertainment/04/19/22/2-good-2-be-true-mapapanood-sa-netflix
- /entertainment/04/19/22/unauthorized-jodi-sta-maria-musical-gets-stars-nod
- /entertainment/04/19/22/kuya-nag-imbita-ng-historian-sa-pbb
- /video/news/04/19/22/isko-pinanindigan-ang-panawagang-withdraw-leni
- /news/04/19/22/robredos-campaign-logo-change-a-signal-for-inclusivity-openness