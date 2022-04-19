Home  >  Life

Miss Universe PH papayagan ang live audience sa April 30 coronation

Posted at Apr 19 2022 08:58 PM

Isang espesyal na coronation night ang inihahanda para sa Miss Universe Philippines 2022. Bukod sa pagsasanib-puwersa ng former at reigning queens, may malaking announcement din ang Kapamilya network. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Abril 2022

