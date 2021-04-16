Miss Universe candidates pabonggahan na sa social media
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 16 2021 10:00 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Miss Universe, Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo, Rabiya, Miss Universe Organization, IMG, A2Z, pageant, beauty pageant
- /news/04/17/21/lalaki-sugatan-matapos-sumuot-sa-ilalim-ng-van-sa-iloilo
- /video/business/04/17/21/philippine-shares-post-weekly-loss-despite-eased-community-quarantine
- /video/news/04/17/21/gaps-seen-in-ph-healthcare-system-amid-record-high-active-covid-19-cases
- /video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants
- /video/news/04/17/21/galvez-says-more-covid-19-vaccines-arriving-in-3rd-quarter-of-2021