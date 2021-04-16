Home  >  Life

Miss Universe candidates pabonggahan na sa social media

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 10:00 PM

Pabonggahan na sa social media ang mga kalahok ng Miss Universe na gaganapin sa Florida, USA sa Mayo. Sa post ng mga kandidata, kita ang ilan sa kanila na nagbo-bonding na. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 16 Abril 2021

