'Di gahaman ang masa': Community 'pan-tree' sa QC hinangaan

Apr 15 2021

Isang "community pantry" na puno ng iba't ibang gulay ang inilagay ng isang grupo sa Maginhawa sa Quezon City para sa sino mang nangangailangan. Ayon sa grupong naglagay nito, nakita nilang sapat lang ang kinukuha ng bawat isa kaya dapat alisin ang kaisipang gahaman ang mga simpleng mamamayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 15 Abril 2021

