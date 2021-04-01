Home  >  Life

Washing of the Feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2021 09:43 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A priest performs the Washing of the Feet at the Baclaran church on Maundy Thursday, April 1, 2021, amid the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Read More:  Holy Week   Baclaran church   washing of the feet  