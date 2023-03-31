Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Caru-caruhan' tampok sa Binangonan, Rizal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2023 10:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isang kakaibang prusisyon na kung tawagin ay "Caru-caruhan" ang idinaos sa Binangonan, Rizal. Tampok dito ang malilit na karo at imahen ng mga santo sa pangunguna ng mga kabataan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 31 Marso 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Binangonan   Rizal   regions   Holy Week   prusisyon  