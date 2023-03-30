Home  >  Life

Art exhibit 'Creative Collaborations' to mark World Autism Awareness Day in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 11:58 AM | Updated as of Mar 30 2023 12:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — An art exhibit featuring the work of adults with developmental disabilities is set to be launched Thursday afternoon ahead of the World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

"The 'Creative Collaborations' is an art exhibit of the Gentle Giants and the children of the QC Kabahagi Center," Josephine Palomares, chairperson of Boundless Possibilities Foundations Inc, told ANC's "Headstart."

The QC Kabahagi Center, a project of Quezon City government officials, provides free assessment and therapies to children with disabilities.

The art exhibit will be held at 2L Unimart Capitol Commons in Pasig City. It will run from March 30 to April 30.
Read More:  art exhibit   Creative Collaborations   Gentle Giants   QC Kabahagi Center   Josephine Palomares   Boundless Possibilities Foundations Inc   autism   World Autism Awareness Day  