Alam N'yo Ba: Mga imahe na puwedeng puntahan sa Semana Santa

Posted at Mar 24 2022 08:21 PM

Alam niyo ba na may higanteng statwa sa bansa na inihahalintulad sa sikat na Christ the Redeemer Statue sa Brazil? Bida naman ang naglalakihang imahen sa isang Lenten exhibit sa Iloilo City. Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 24 Marso 2022. 
 

