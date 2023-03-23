Watch more on iWantTFC

Viewers of "It's Showtime" on Thursday were treated to a performance by two of the stars of the Manila run of "The Sound of Music."

Markki Stroem and Lauren O'Brien graced the stage of the Kapamilya noontime show as they sang "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

They received a warm welcome from the hosts of "It's Showtime" which included one of their co-stars, Karylle.

The Manila leg of "The Sound of Music" will have its final performance this Sunday, March 26, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City.

It's Showtime, March 23, 2023

