'Sound of Music' stars Markki Stroem, Lauren O'Brien perform on 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 02:41 PM

Viewers of "It's Showtime" on Thursday were treated to a performance by two of the stars of the Manila run of "The Sound of Music."

Markki Stroem and Lauren O'Brien graced the stage of the Kapamilya noontime show as they sang "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

They received a warm welcome from the hosts of "It's Showtime" which included one of their co-stars, Karylle.

The Manila leg of "The Sound of Music" will have its final performance this Sunday, March 26, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City. 

