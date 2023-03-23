Watch more on iWantTFC

Lauren Kidwell is happy to have the opportunity to perform in Manila as one of the stars of the beloved musical "The Sound of Music."

Kidwell, who plays the role of Mother Abbess, said she is amazed by the energy of the Manila crowd, as well as their love for music.

"The Manila audiences have been so amazing... Everybody in every performance is so alive," she said. "They are active and they are leaning in. We can hear all the reactions."

"It's absolutely wonderful to see an entire country of people who have this love of music, and coming to see a show that's so iconic and walking out of the theater just really enjoying the performance," she added.

Laura Kidwell belts out 'Climb Every Mountain.' Jeeves de Veyra

The Manila leg of "The Sound of Music" will have its final performance this Sunday, March 26, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City.

Headstart, March 23, 2023