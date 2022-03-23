Home  >  Life

Tsuper sa Cavite may pa-kendi, face mask sa mga pasahero

Posted at Mar 23 2022 08:56 PM

Kahit hirap sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo, hindi pinanghinaan ng loob ang isang tsuper sa Bacoor, Cavite para mamigay ng biyaya sa iba. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles. 23 Marso 2022. 

