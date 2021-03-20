THROWBACK: Why tofu is good for you

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Salamat Dok" talks to medical culinary nutritionist Fia Batua about the health benefits of tofu. This popular meat alternative is rich in protein and contains amino acids, which help in muscle construction and immunity. Batua also explains how, although tofu is made from soy beans, it does not increase one's uric acid levels or causes gout. However, it is not recommended for people with kidney problems.