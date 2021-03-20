Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: How to cut down on salt in ready-made foods

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2021 10:58 AM

In this episode of "Salamat Dok," dietitian Josie Gonzales said the daily consumption set by the World Health Organization is only less than 2,000 mg of sodium, which is equivalent to 5g or 1 teaspoon of salt. She gives tips on how to cut down on salt and other alternatives when cooking.
