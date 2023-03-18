Home  >  Life

KBYN: Lalaki ipinaglihi sa mannequin?

Posted at Mar 19 2023 02:34 AM

Ipinanganak na walang mga kamay at maiksi naman ang kanang binti ng 49 taong gulang na si Joe Villaruz tubong Nueva Ecija.

Ipinaglihi umano siya ng magulang sa isang mannequin sa parlor.

"Napaglihian daw po ako sa mannequin sa beauty parlor. Nagpasalamat na lang po ako sa aking mga magulang na kahit po isinilang nila ako na ganito eh pinagtiyagaan po nila akong pinalaki, pinag-aral, kumbaga hindi po ako naging inosente," pagbabahagi niya sa KBYN.

Hindi kakikitaan ng kahinaan si Villaruz sa kabila ng kaniyang kondisyon.

Katunayan, iba't ibang gawaing bahay ang nagagawa niya kahit may kabagalan.

Pagtitinda ng mga gulay at prutas ang kaniyang kabuhayan para matustusan ang pangangailangan ng pamilya lalo na ng kaniyang mga anak.

"Hangga't malakas ako, gusto ko po na mapagtapos sila (mga anak) para hindi nila maranasan 'yung nararanasan kong hirap kasi nga sa katulad ko po na hindi nakapagtapos ng pag-aaral," aniya.

Alamin ang kabuuan ng pagsusumikap ni Villaruz dito lamang sa KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan kasama si Kabayan Noli de Castro.

