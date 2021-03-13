Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The traffic light food labelling system

Posted at Mar 13 2021 11:05 AM

"Salamat Dok" takes a look into the proposed traffic light food labelling system, which Dr. Tony Leachon, an internal medicine and cardiology specialist, says can help consumers make better informed decisions in purchasing and eating foods.
