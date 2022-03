2022 Nissan Terra VL 4X4 AT: Ready For The Spotlight

Watch more on iWantTFC

Car makers continue to elevate their SUV offerings that car buyers now are more spoilt for choice and Nissan is about to make you more confused.

The Japanese brand is writing a new chapter in their midsize SUV line with the 2022 Nissan Terra VL 4X4 AT.

Can it claim its place among the top competitors in its segment?

Join Migs Bustos as he drives the 2022 Nissan Terra VL 4X4 AT.