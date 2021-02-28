Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: What causes amoebiasis and can you prevent it?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2021 10:48 AM

Gastroenterologist Robert Tan explains how poor hygiene and consumption of contaminated food and drink can cause amoebiasis. He also talks about the symptoms of the disease and the factors that open you to the risk of contracting it.
