THROWBACK: Different uses for banana blossoms, tree bark, leaves

Posted at Feb 21 2021 10:57 AM

Banana blossoms are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and amino acids. It also helps in flushing out bad cholesterol, according to integrative medicine practitioner Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan. He also shares how the banana tree bark and leaves have also medical uses.
